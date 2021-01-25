Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.93.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $206.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.26. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

