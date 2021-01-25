Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.71

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.71 and last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 2727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.95.

About Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

