Wing Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.89 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can now be bought for $17.43 or 0.00052229 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00124741 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00271174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036724 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,391,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,767 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

