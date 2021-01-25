WINk Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $29.68 million and $6.16 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008154 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.