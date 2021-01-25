WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.90

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 9,425.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

