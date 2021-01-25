Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.75 ($2.60).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

MRW opened at GBX 186.80 ($2.44) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 179.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.46. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The stock has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $2.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

In other Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) news, insider Andrew Higginson purchased 29,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

