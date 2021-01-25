WOM Protocol Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $16.65 million and $1.01 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00801126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.41 or 0.04338542 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017503 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

