WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 6,964 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $139.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

