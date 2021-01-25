WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,470 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $225.95 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.96 and a 200 day moving average of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.65.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

