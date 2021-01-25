Woodward (WWD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Woodward to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.33 million. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $122.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $127.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $200,365.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

