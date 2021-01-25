Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.06

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

Woolworths Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

