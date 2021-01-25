Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.50. Workday posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 153.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $235.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.78. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

