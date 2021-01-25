Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Cap of $93.84 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $41.66 or 0.00128922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $93.84 million and $45.13 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00054265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00129202 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00278218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038477 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,252,397 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

