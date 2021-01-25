Wrapped NXM One Day Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00052090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00125023 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00071474 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00266457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00066595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00036670 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

