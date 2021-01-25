Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $751.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce $751.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $615.40 million. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,637 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 365,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

