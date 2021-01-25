X-CASH Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $9,915.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,941,242,972 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

