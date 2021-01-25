Xaya (CHI) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $1,294.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xaya Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,533,395 coins and its circulating supply is 45,391,268 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

