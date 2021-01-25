XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Up 6.6%

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $17.97. 241,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 128,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $525.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,862,500.00. Also, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,173,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $22,029,559.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,981,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,212,851.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,730,869 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,899 over the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in XBiotech by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in XBiotech by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in XBiotech by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.