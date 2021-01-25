xBTC (xBTC) Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One xBTC token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $14,437.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00053631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00130134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00283512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00070307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037424 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 4,096,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,404,348 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Token Trading

xBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

