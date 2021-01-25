Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce $3.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $34.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.14 million, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $49.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

XENE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $559.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

