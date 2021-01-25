XIO Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One XIO token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000128 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

