XMax Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One XMax token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $970,204.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMax has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00073043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.15 or 0.00806251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00049678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.53 or 0.04261203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017576 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMX is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,339,751,942 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.