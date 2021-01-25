xRhodium (XRC) Market Cap Reaches $2.25 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. xRhodium has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $29,539.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00005705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 45.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005427 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00026386 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,316,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,575 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

xRhodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.