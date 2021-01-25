Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 43,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.34 million and a P/E ratio of -43.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

About Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

