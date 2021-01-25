Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.44% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YMAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 405,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,355.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 72,163 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $371,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $2,088,432.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,734 shares of company stock worth $6,722,232. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

YMAB stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

