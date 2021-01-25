Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.05

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 53040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yalla Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

