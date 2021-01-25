Ycash Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Ycash has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $57,105.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00274517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00108656 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,742,156 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

