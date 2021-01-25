YEE (YEE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $182,616.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $182,616.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.99 or 0.00770356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.19 or 0.04237663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017611 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.