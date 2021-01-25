YIELD App Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.51 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, YIELD App has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00793312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.17 or 0.04310309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017480 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

Buying and Selling YIELD App

YIELD App can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

