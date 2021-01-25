Yü Group PLC (YU.L) (LON:YU) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Yü Group PLC (YU.L) (LON:YU)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57). 44,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £19.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94.

In other Yü Group PLC (YU.L) news, insider John Glasgow acquired 8,411 shares of Yü Group PLC (YU.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £8,999.77 ($11,758.26).

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to YÃ¼ Group PLC in February 2016.

