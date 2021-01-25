Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.83. 9,168,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,881,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

