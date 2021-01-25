Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Carter’s posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $1,700,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,021,000 after buying an additional 1,366,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,501.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 71.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $97.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.27.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

