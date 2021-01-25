Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Centene posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Centene stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,170,376.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,974 shares of company stock valued at $29,353,867. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Centene by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

