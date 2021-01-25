Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Shares of CRL traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.31. 5,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,221. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $284.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.58 and a 200 day moving average of $228.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.