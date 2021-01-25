Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Announce $1.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.87. ICON Public also reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.60. 1,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,471. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 33.5% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 26.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.