Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce sales of $221.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the lowest is $221.00 million. Okta posted sales of $167.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $822.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.68 million to $822.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $264.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $287.35. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.79 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $1,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

