Zacks: Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report sales of $5.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.75 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $21.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.10 billion to $21.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.77 billion to $25.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.92.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,710 shares of company stock worth $24,201,071. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $225.77 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.63.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

