Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $1,264,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 77,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Silgan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.