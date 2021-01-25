Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.64 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce sales of $15.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.82 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $20.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $69.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.07 billion to $75.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $87.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.41 billion to $99.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

NYSE:DIS opened at $172.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $2,737,156.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,844,036.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

