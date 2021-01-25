Zacks: Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ball posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

NYSE:BLL traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $89.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,185. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06. Ball has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 148.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ball by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.