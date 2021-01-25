Zacks: Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

