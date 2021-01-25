Zacks: Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 453,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,147,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.61. 7,749,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,062. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

