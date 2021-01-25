Zacks: Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.55. 21,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

