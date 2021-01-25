Zacks: Analysts Expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.76. Gartner reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

IT opened at $160.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $169.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $89,976.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,072.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gartner by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

