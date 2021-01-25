Zacks: Analysts Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.33 Million

Equities analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to post sales of $27.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.55 million. IntriCon posted sales of $27.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $99.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $100.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $117.57 million, with estimates ranging from $113.60 million to $121.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at $581,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IntriCon by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IntriCon by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIN stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.78 million, a P/E ratio of -62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. IntriCon has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $20.71.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

