Zacks: Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Announce $5.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post $5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60. Lam Research reported earnings of $4.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $22.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.81 to $23.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.55 to $25.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.04.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 40,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lam Research by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Lam Research by 2,334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $563.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.09. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

