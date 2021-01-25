Zacks: Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Shares of STT stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

