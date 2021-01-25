Zacks: Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Shares of STT stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.