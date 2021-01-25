Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.02. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 964,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,466. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

