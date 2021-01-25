Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Citrix Systems reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTXS. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.45. 32,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,293. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,011.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,228 shares of company stock worth $2,920,961 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.