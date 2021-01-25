Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Announce $2.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to post $2.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $2.30. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

CW traded down $2.70 on Monday, reaching $111.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day moving average is $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.59.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

